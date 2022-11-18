FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai acknowledged Seoul's concerns with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act during a meeting with South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Dukgeun at the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Tai's office said on Friday.

"(They) reviewed the technical-level discussions within the ongoing engagement channel as the Treasury Department continues to develop guidance and implement all aspects of the law," Tai's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter)

