FILE PHOTO: A fentanyl user displays a "safe supply" of opioid alternatives, provided by the local health unit to combat overdoses due to poisonous additives and to support addicts and the homeless in practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 6, 2020. Picture taken April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jesse Winter/File Photo