FILE PHOTO: A gun violence memorial on the National Mall in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks at an event opening a temporary memorial honoring 45,000 lives lost due to gun violence in 2020 on the National Mall near the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congress plans to hold a hearing on Ticketmaster, prompted by problems with Taylor Swift ticket sales this week and long-running issues like hidden fees, a key senator said on Friday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate antitrust panel, did not give a date for the hearing but said it would be this year.

Ticketmaster has been sharply criticized for mishandling ticket sales for Swift's 2023 tour, her first in five years. In the "presale" round on Tuesday, many fans faced site outages and long wait times as over 2 million tickets were sold.

Klobuchar said on MSNBC on Friday that the issue was bigger than the Swift ticket sales problems this week. "It's about prices, hidden fees that are way too high. It's about site disruptions," she said.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned hearing. It has previously said the Swift ticket sale problems were caused by unprecedented demand, much of it by bots trying to buy tickets to resell.

(Reporting by Diane BartzEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments