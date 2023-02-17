FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Transportation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

 MICHAEL MCCOY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said on Friday she was opening an inquiry into railroad hazardous materials safety practices after a Feb. 3 Ohio derailment of a train operated by Norfolk Southern raised new concerns.

Cantwell wrote the chief executives of Norfolk Southern, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Canadian National, Canadian Pacific, CSX, Kansas City Southern, and Union Pacific seeking information to help determine how to improve safety.

"Every railroad must reexamine its hazardous materials safety practices to better protect its employees, the environment, and American families and reaffirm safety as a top priority," Cantwell wrote.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Load comments