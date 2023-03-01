WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee will vote next week on whether to issue a subpoena for Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz to testify at a hearing on the company's compliance with federal labor law.

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee chair Bernie Sanders said the committee will also vote to authorize a committee investigation into major corporations’ labor law violations. Schultz last month declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify on March 9.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)