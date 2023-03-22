(Reuters) - The chair of the Senate Commerce Committee said Wednesday she would push to fast track rail safety legislation after a Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio sparked concerns.

Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said she wants the committee to debate and approve rail safety legislation in April. Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw faced questions from senators for the second time this month on Wednesday and backed calls for rail safety reform but did not endorse a bipartisan bill.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)