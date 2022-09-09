Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House

FILE PHOTO: Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has made clear it has no hostile intent toward North Korea and continues to seek diplomacy with the country, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday aboard Air Force One.

Jean-Pierre also said she was aware of reports that North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Alexandra Alper)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments