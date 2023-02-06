WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is proposing to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly conducting Boeing 777 flights without making required preflight fire system warning checks.

The FAA said Chicago-based United is believed to have flown more than 102,000 flights of its Boeing 777 aircraft between June 2018 and April 2021 that did not meet U.S. airworthiness requirements.

During that period United "removed the fire system warning check from its Boeing 777 preflight check list. The inspection is required in the maintenance specifications manual. Removal of the check resulted in United’s failure to perform the required check." United Airlines has 30 days to respond to the FAA's civil penalty letter.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Berkrot)