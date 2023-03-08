WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it would be concerned about any prolonged disruption to humanitarian aid flows in Syria after the Aleppo airport was knocked out of service by an air strike that Syrian state media blamed on Israel.

The airport was being used to help deliver aid to people affected by last month's devastating earthquake.

The Israeli military has declined to comment.

