U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has raised "significant concerns" with Saudi Arabia over the 34-year prison sentence imposed on Salma al-Shehab, the State Department said on Monday.

"We have raised our significant concerns with Saudi authorities," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the sentence given to the Saudi woman for following and retweeting dissidents and activists on Twitter.

"We have made the point to them that freedom of expression is a universal human right," Price said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Simon Lewis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

