FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it was deeply concerned by violence in the occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian killed three Israelis near a Jewish settlement on Tuesday and Israeli troops killed a Palestinian woman on Monday.

"We convey profound condolences to the families and loved ones of the Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children, who have been killed in the past 48 hours," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

