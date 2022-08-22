Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina is pictured in a TV studio in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Journalist and political expert Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian politologist Alexander Dugin, is pictured in the Tsargrad TV studio in Moscow, Russia, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 21, 2022. Tsargrad.tv/Handout via REUTERS

 TSARGRAD.TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department's spokesperson on Monday said the United States unequivocally condemns the intentional targeting of civilians anywhere, when asked about the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price declined to say whether Washington knew who was behind the attack but said there was no doubt that Russians would put forward "certain conclusions."

Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of killing Dugina. Ukraine, which is defending itself from what it says is an imperial-style war of conquest waged by Russia, has denied involvement in the attack.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

