FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. and Russian flags through broken glass

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Russian flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

 DADO RUVIC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement.

The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway's mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Paul Grant, Writing by Caitlin Webber)

