WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. testing of key components in the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern- operated Ohio train derailment investigation found anomalies, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.

The NTSB said testing of pressure relief devices (PRDs) removed from five tank cars found anomalies with the function of some devices that will require further testing and evaluation.

Earlier this month the NTSB found that aluminum parts on three tank cars may have melted and caused PRDs not to function, contributing to the release of toxic chemicals last month.

