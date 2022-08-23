U.S. House Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing on Department of Justice in Washington

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is seen during an oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, a congressman of some 30 years, beat fellow longtime Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney in a rare incumbent-vs-incumbent primary in New York, NBC News projected on Tuesday.

The contest between two leading U.S. House of Representatives Democrats resulted from a court-mandated redrawing of districts in New York state.

Nadler is expected to hold the seat against a Republican opponent in the Nov. 8 general election.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Vancouver; Editing by Scott Malone)

