WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lucy McBath won the Democratic nomination for Georgia's 7th congressional district, AP and Edison Research projected on Tuesday, defeating fellow congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux in a tightly contested race in one of the state's few safe Democratic seats.

Bourdeaux was the incumbent for the 7th district but the district lines were significantly redrawn by state Republicans. Parts of McBath's district were moved into Bourdeaux's, and McBath's district went from leaning Democratic to safely Republican in redistricting.

McBath will face a Republican opponent in the general election on Nov. 8.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

