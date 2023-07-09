U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden arrived in London late on Sunday for the start of a three-nation tour that will include a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and talks about climate change with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Biden will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night, where he will hold talks with NATO leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

