WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss ways to tackle the climate crisis during a trip to Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, the White House said.

Two U.S. Senate Democrats urged Biden on Monday to declare a climate emergency and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems including solar panels.

A White House official said on Tuesday that Biden has made clear that if the Senate did not act, he will. "We are considering all options and no decision has been made," the official said on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Nandita Bose; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

