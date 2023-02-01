U.S. President Biden departs for travel to New York from the White House in Washington

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda said U.S. President Joe Biden will probably visit Central Europe in February but added he did not know which countries of the region he would be visiting.

"The president will most likely be coming to our part of Europe in February," Duda said during a press conference in Riga, Estonia, on Wednesday.

"Our part of Europe means Central Europe ... this is an area stretching from Romania to Estonia. It is very difficult for us to answer where the president will be coming in detail, we do not have such information."

