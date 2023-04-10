A person enters a United States Postal Service Post Office in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A person enters a United States Postal Service (USPS) Post Office in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Monday said it was seeking approval to hike the price of first-class mail stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents.

USPS won approval to hike stamp prices to 63 cents from 60 cents in January. The new hike would take effect July 9 if approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission to offset the rise in inflation.

The price changes have been approved by the governors of the U.S. Postal Service. USPS is seeking approval to raise overall first-class mail prices by 5.4%.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

