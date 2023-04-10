WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Monday said it was seeking approval to hike the price of first-class mail stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents.

USPS won approval to hike stamp prices to 63 cents from 60 cents in January. The new hike would take effect July 9 if approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission to offset the rise in inflation.

The price changes have been approved by the governors of the U.S. Postal Service. USPS is seeking approval to raise overall first-class mail prices by 5.4%.

