FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said Wednesday it plans to announce by June 30 how it intends to allocate more than $42 billion in broadband infrastructure grants to states and territories.

The distribution formula from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration agency is contingent on ensuring accurate maps of U.S. locations without access to high-speed broadband internet. The Federal Communications Commission separately said it will unveil a pre-production draft of new broadband maps on Thursday to improve provider data by incorporating challenges.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

