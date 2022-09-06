WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military will test launch an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon said, adding it has notified Russia in advance.

A Pentagon spokesman described the test as routine and said it was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the U.S. military's ICBM forces.

The United States last month carried out a test of a Minuteman III ICBM, which had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during a Chinese show of force near Taiwan.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments