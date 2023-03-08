By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it would negotiate a "consent decree" allowing it closer oversight of the Louisville, Kentucky police department whose officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor in 2020.

The findings came nearly two years after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland launched a civil rights probe into the police department and the Louisville-Jefferson County government to evaluate whether police routinely use unreasonable force and conduct unconstitutional searches.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was asleep in bed with her boyfriend on March 13, 2020, when Louisville police executing a no-knock warrant burst into her apartment.

Her boyfriend fired at them believing they were intruders and police returned fire, fatally shooting Taylor.

The killing of Taylor, along with other killings in 2020 of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, among others, sparked outrage and galvanized the Black Lives Matter protests that peaked in intensity that summer.

The deaths of Taylor and Floyd prompted the Justice Department in 2021 to open civil rights investigations, known as "pattern or practice" probes, into the police departments in Louisville and Minneapolis to determine if they engaged in systemic abuses.

The results of the Minneapolis review have not yet been released.

In 2021, Garland also announced new policies for federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI, which now prohibit them from conducting "no-knock" entries like the one used against Taylor by local police.

In 2022, former Louisville detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges that she helped falsify the search warrant that led to Taylor's death.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, additional reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Scott Malone and Deepa Babington)