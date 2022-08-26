20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks not be able to attach assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments against the Taliban over its alleged role in the attacks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said the bank was entitled to immunity from jurisdiction, and that she lacked authority to decide that federal law authorized the proposed asset turnover.

The judge's recommendation now goes to U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who also oversees the litigation and can decide whether to accept the recommendation.

