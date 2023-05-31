May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of job openings and labor turnover, seasonally adjusted.

Rates (percent)

Apr 2023 Mar 2023 Apr 2022

Job openings (1) 6.1 5.9 (r) 7.2

Hires (2) 3.9 3.9 (r) 4.3

Separations (3) 3.7 3.9 (r) 4.1

Quits (4) 2.4 2.5 3.0

Layoffs and discharges 1.0 1.2 0.9

Levels in thousands

Apr 2023 Mar 2023 Apr 2022

Job openings (1) 10,103 9,745 (r) 11,755

Hires (2) 6,115 6,066 (r) 6,572

Separations (3) 5,708 5,994 (r) 6,175

Quits (4) 3,793 3,842 (r) 4,497

Layoffs and discharges 1,581 1,845 (r) 1,342

(r)Revised

(1)Job openings reflect the number of openings on the last business day of the month. The rate is as a percent of total employment plus job openings.

(2)Hires are the number of hires during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.

(3)Separations are the number of quits, layoffs, discharges and other separations during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.

(4)Quits are the number of quits in the entire month. The rate is a percent of total employment.

