View shows the exterior of the White House in Washington

A view shows the exterior of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago

 ALEXANDER DRAGO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid.

"We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the release of weekly U.S. jobless data earlier on Thursday. "Unemployment claims remain at a historical low... The economy is growing. It is strong. It is creating jobs."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

