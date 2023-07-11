People walk by a Ford Escape SUV displayed during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

FILE PHOTO: People walk by a Ford Escape SUV displayed during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

 ALY SONG

(Reuters) - U.S. auto safety investigators said Tuesday they are opening an investigation into 346,000 Ford Escape sport utility vehicles because a weld in the door assembly may fail, potentially resulting in a door inadvertently open while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received 118 questionnaires alleging a failure of

the spot welds in the check arm bracket for the front doors in 2020-21 Ford Escape vehicles.

NHTSA said it has 25 reports of minor injuries and one report of minor property damage tied to the issue that prevents a vehicle door from operating properly.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond)