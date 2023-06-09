WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House committee will take up a bill next week that would reauthorization aviation programs and would bar airlines from charging family seating fees but not set minimum seat size requirements or impose new delay compensation rules.

The leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Friday unveiled a nearly 800-page proposal to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)