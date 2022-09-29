FILE PHOTO: The House of Representatives takes up debate of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in Washington

FILE PHOTO: General view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

 JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday on a bill that would sharply raise fees for antitrust reviews of the biggest mergers and strengthen state attorneys general in antitrust fights.

The bill combines a merger fee bill introduced by Representative Joe Neguse, a Democrat, and a measure to help state attorneys general introduced by Representative Ken Buck, a Republican.

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill giving state attorneys general the right to pick the venue for antitrust fights but has not passed a measure to update merger filing fees.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)

