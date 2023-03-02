WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into embattled Republican congressman George Santos, who has admitted to lying about his resume.

The panel voted on Tuesday to investigate whether Santos engaged in illegal activity over his 2022 campaign, failed to properly disclose information required on House statements, violated federal laws concerning his role in a financial firm, and engaged in sexual misconduct toward someone seeking a job in his House office, the committee said in a statement.

When asked for comment, Santos's office directed Reuters to a tweet from his congressional Twitter account, which said he is "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

The first-term lawmaker from New York state has admitted he fabricated much of his resume. Santos had said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution having any record of him attending. He also falsely claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

