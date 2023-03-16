WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of a U.S. House of Representatives panel wants TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to address questions next week about the popular Chinese-owned video app's efforts to protect children.

Chew will be appearing for the first time before Congress when he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Thursday lawmakers "need to know what actions the company is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms." On Wednesday, ByteDance-owned TikTok said the Biden administration had threatened to ban the app in the United States if its Chinese owners did not sell their stakes in the company.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)