Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

 FLORENCE LO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has decided to strengthen export controls on technologies for advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it deems essential to its national security, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The technologies covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that utilize these materials have significantly increased military potential," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Paul Grant)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments