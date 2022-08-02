FILE PHOTO: U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot holds hearing in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel to President Donald Trump, appears on the screen during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

(Reuters) - Pat Cipollone, a White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Cipollone late last month testified by videotape before a congressional committee investigating the events of that day.

ABC News, citing unnamed sources, reported that attorneys for Cipollone were expected to negotiate terms of his testimony before the grand jury.

Thousands of Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November 2020 victory.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

