FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Chairman and Federal Trade Commissioners testify on the "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission" in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commissioner Noah Phillips testifies on the "Oversight of the Federal Trade Commission" before the U.S. Senate Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security Subcommittee in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis/File Photo

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday said it was considering adopting rules new rules to prohibit harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security.

The FTC is issuing an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking to address commercial surveillance, the "business of collecting, analyzing, and profiting from information about people." The FTC said companies are often incentivized "to collect vast troves of consumer information, only a small fraction of which consumers proactively share."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments