FILE PHOTO: First lady Jill Biden walks with U.S. President Joe Biden towards Marine One after he spoke to the media before departing the White House for a weekend in Rehoboth, Delaware, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will return to Washington from Delaware on Aug. 30, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Jill Biden, 71, had tested positive in a rebound case of COVID-19 after first testing positive on Aug. 16.

She had ended her first isolation after a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral medication, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19. A minority of those prescribed the drug, however, have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

President Joe Biden, 79, recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

