DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident taking place on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters.

The Associated Press had reported that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping was struck in an exploding drone attack off the Gulf of Oman.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, additional reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams)

