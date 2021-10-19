A nurses fills up syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
New York (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon recommend that persons 40 and older receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster shots, CNN reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only