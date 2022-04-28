FILE PHOTO: Newport and Camel cigarettes are stacked on a shelf inside a tobacco store in New York

FILE PHOTO: Newport and Camel cigarettes are stacked on a shelf inside a tobacco store in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

 Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued a long-awaited proposal to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, in a major victory for anti-smoking advocates but one that could dent sales at tobacco companies.

The proposal, which comes a year after the agency announced the plan, still needs to be finalized and can take years to implement as it is likely to face stiff opposition from the tobacco industry.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments