(Reuters) - Booster doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, Israel's Health Ministry told an outside panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.
The U.S. FDA was meeting to consider the need for booster shots of the Moderna Inc. vaccine.
Israel, which has been closely monitoring vaccines in its population, said in a slide presentation that administering a booster dose led to greater protection against confirmed infection in those aged 16 and above.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)