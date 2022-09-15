WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said the agency is not committing to a timeline to approve the Boeing 737 MAX 7 or MAX 10.

Boeing faces a late December deadline set by Congress to win certification of the two variants of the MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect. Asked if it was likely the FAA would certify the MAX 7 before the end of the year, Nolen said: "I am not going to commit to a timeline. ... We are working through that as purposefully as we can and we will get it done when we get it done."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments