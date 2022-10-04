An airplane sits on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City

FILE PHOTO: An airplane sits on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th weekend in Queens, New York City, U.S., July 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

ARLINGTON, Virginia (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday finalized new rules requiring airline flight attendants receive at least 10 hours of rest time between shifts, an action that Congress directed in 2018.

The FAA first proposed the rule in October 2021. Under existing rules, flight attendants get at least nine hours of rest time but it can be as little as eight hours in certain circumstances. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, who has been on the job since April 1 said at a press conference at Washington National Airport the rule took " way too long" to finalize.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments