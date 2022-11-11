COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh

People visit the green zone during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

 MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and other governments said they were committed to taking action to address climate and energy crises and affirmed the need to accelerate global transitions to clean energy, according to a joint statement released on Friday.

The governments, which also included Japan, Canada, Norway, Singapore and the United Kingdom, said they recognize "reliance on unabated fossil fuels leaves us vulnerable to market volatility and geopolitical challenges," the statement said.

They reaffirmed their call to action under the Global Methane Pledge to reduce collective anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, the statement said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Katharine Jackson)

