FILE PHOTO: Friends and family watch as members of the FBI evidence response team exhumes the body of Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois, June 1, 2005. The FBI on Wednesday exhumed the body of the black teenager killed in a Mississippi lynching 50 years ago, hoping to shed light on an unsolved crime that symbolized the raw history of race relations in America. A burial vault with a casket containing the body of Till was unearthed. In the summer of 1955 Till was 14 and living in Chicago when he visited relatives in Mississippi, then the very heart of the segregated Old South. He allegedly whistled at and talked to a white woman in a store, for which he was kidnapped and killed. REUTERS/Frank Polich FJP/SV/File Photo