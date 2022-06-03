FILE PHOTO: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Scavino and Chief of Staff Meadows arrive with U.S. President Trump aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

FILE PHOTO: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrive with U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to charge Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, two former officials in ex-President Donald Trump's White House, for failing to cooperate with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited a letter from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves to House General Counsel Douglas Letter in which he said "my office will not be initiating prosecutions for criminal contempt" against Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, and Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments