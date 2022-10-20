LONDON (Reuters) - Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing death by careless driving of a teenager in a fatal crash in England in 2019, with British prosecutors saying they would not pursue a more serious charge against her.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments