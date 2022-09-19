Newspapers with Amini, a victim of country's "morality police", are seen in Tehran

FILE PHOTO: with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

 WANA NEWS AGENCY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants accountability for the death of an Iranian woman after she was arrested in Tehran last week for wearing an 'improper' hijab, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said on Monday.

"Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights," the official said. "Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones."

"Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms," the official said. "There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments