WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms, but would retain all authorities as he quarantined at home for the next five days.
In a statement, Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation.
He said he last met President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom Hogue)
