Texans vote in the midterm elections

A voter walks past a sign during the 2022 midterm elections, in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

 CALLAGHAN O'HARE

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A senior U.S. cybersecurity official said on Tuesday the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) had not seen any evidence of foreign influence in the ongoing congressional election.

The CISA official, who briefed journalists on condition of anonymity halfway into the first day of voting, said the agency had also not seen any specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in San Francisco; Editing by Franklin Paul)

