FILE PHOTO: Brandon Parrum, general manager of CarMax's Des Moines store, shows off one of the many vehicles that customers can arrange to buy online and collect at the store using "contactless" curbside pickup, a service the U.S. used car retailer launched during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in De Moines, Iowa, U.S. July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo