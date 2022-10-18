FILE PHOTO: Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

FILE PHOTO: Attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov and U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, speak before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. consular official spoke on Tuesday with Britney Griner and Paul Whelan, Americans detained in Russia, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"There was a substantial proposal on the table earlier this summer to facilitate their release. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal, and the Russians should take that deal," he said at a news briefing.

A consular officer spoke briefly on the phone with both detainees on Tuesday, he said without elaborating.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

